Ga. County Escapes ADA Claims Over Woman's Sidewalk Fall

By Mike Curley (September 27, 2021, 1:23 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals has thrown out claims that DeKalb County violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to repair a cutout in a sidewalk that caused a visually impaired woman to fall, saying the county's reliance on resident reporting doesn't constitute "deliberate indifference" necessary to support an ADA claim. In an opinion filed Friday, a panel reversed a trial court ruling that denied the county's bid for summary judgment on the ADA claim in Pamela Stanley's suit stemming from her 2016 fall, while affirming summary judgment on the negligence and public nuisance claims. According to the opinion, on May 15,...

