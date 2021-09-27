Casino Cos. Seek Win In Fla.-Seminole Gambling Pact Suit

By Andrew Westney (September 27, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Two Florida gambling companies have urged a federal judge to grant them a quick win in their suit claiming the state's compact with the Seminole Tribe violates federal gambling laws, saying the state's support for online betting under the deal conflicts with federal authorities and its own earlier position. West Flagler Associates Ltd. and Bonita-Fort Myers Corp., which do business as Magic City Casino and Bonita Springs Poker Room, respectively, are seeking summary judgment on their claims that the 2021 gaming compact Gov. Ron DeSantis reached with the Seminole Tribe runs afoul of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act's restriction to tribal...

