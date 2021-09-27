Eckert Can't Dodge Conflict-Of-Interest Suit, Game Maker Says

By Matt Perez (September 27, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based game machine maker has urged a Pennsylvania federal court to deny a partial motion to dismiss its amended complaint against its onetime law firm, Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC, which it accuses of breaching a fiduciary duty by working both for and against the company in different jurisdictions. Pace-o-Matic Inc., which refers to itself as an amusement machine supplier, on Friday accused the Pittsburgh-based law firm of knowingly engaging in a conflict of interest by representing Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment Inc. — which does business as Parx Casino — in litigation against the game maker. It further alleges that...

