College Of NJ Students Aim To Block COVID Vaccine Mandate

By Bill Wichert (September 28, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Students at The College of New Jersey have launched a federal suit to block its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, saying requiring vaccinations and subjecting exempt students to regular coronavirus tests violates their "liberty and privacy rights" under the U.S. Constitution. On the same day a New Jersey federal judge rejected a similar challenge over Rutgers University's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students, five TCNJ students on Monday filed their suit and a motion for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction barring the school from enforcing the mandate. Students Catalina Messina, Katherine Dieker, Christopher Jacob, Anna Zimberg and Isabella Walz, who...

