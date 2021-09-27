Ex-CFO Appeals Sentence For $65M Theft At 7th Circ.

By Celeste Bott (September 27, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit judge on Monday appeared skeptical of an Illinois accountant's argument that his 16-year prison sentence for embezzling millions from a Chicago family was too harsh in part due to an improper memo submitted by the family's attorney. U.S. Circuit Judge David Hamilton told counsel for accountant Sultan Issa that he had trouble seeing why the memo wouldn't be permitted under the Crime Victims' Rights Act. Issa has admitted to embezzling about $65 million in total, the bulk of which was taken from former GreatBanc Inc. CEO Roger Weston and his family. Issa served as chief financial officer for the Weston...

