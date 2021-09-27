McGuireWoods Fintech Attys Join Distributed Law Firm Scale

By Steven Lerner (September 27, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Scale LLP is augmenting its fintech and financial services group with the addition of two attorneys from the BigLaw firm McGuireWoods LLP, the Silicon Valley-based distributed law firm announced Monday. Jamie Wells and Alexander Gershen started working Monday for Scale as partner and as counsel, respectively. Both Wells and Gershen are also former colleagues at McGuireWoods with David Reidy, a managing partner who joined Scale in June after serving as the chief legal and compliance officer for PayActiv Inc., a fintech startup. "I can't think of a better team to take Scale's fintech and financial services practice to the next level in Silicon...

