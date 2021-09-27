J&J Says Cyprus Can't Intervene In Imerys Coverage Fight

By Vince Sullivan (September 27, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson told a Delaware bankruptcy judge that Cyprus Mine Corp. shouldn't be able to intervene in the Chapter 11 case of Imerys Talc America because the court doesn't have jurisdiction over the contractual disputes between the two nondebtor entities. In its objection late Friday to the Cyprus motion to intervene, J&J said it is involved in an indemnity rights battle with Imerys in that company's bankruptcy case and that a similar fight between J&J and Cyprus isn't implicated in the Imerys bankruptcy case. "[A]llowing the Cyprus entities to intervene and file their complaint in intervention would be futile," the...

