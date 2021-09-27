Ojibwe Tribe Wants Study Of Enbridge Environmental Damage

By Victoria McKenzie (September 27, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The White Earth Band of Ojibwe urged a tribal appeals court to prevent the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources from issuing additional Enbridge Pipeline water permits before independent investigators can assess the ongoing damage created after pipeline crews ruptured an aquifer and repeatedly allowed drilling chemicals to leach into surrounding waters. In a motion filed Friday in the White Earth Band Court of Appeals, counsel for the tribe said an injunction was necessary in view of the state's failure to monitor the Line 3 Pipeline project or halt the unlawful activities that led to the breach, which is causing the loss of over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS