NJ Chief Magistrate Judge Jumps From Bench To Walsh Pizzi

By Nick Muscavage (September 30, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga LLP is gaining a new head of its mediation, arbitration and special master appointments practice, and he is joining the firm from his recent post as chief magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. Judge Mark Falk, who retired from the bench Monday, is starting at Newark-based Walsh Pizzi on Friday, bringing with him more than four decades of legal experience. Judge Falk, who has served as a magistrate judge since 2002 and as the chief magistrate judge since 2019, said he decided to make the transition to Walsh Pizzi because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS