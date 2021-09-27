NJ Judge Slams Virus Excuse For Late Docs In Campaign Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (September 27, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey judge on Monday ordered the turnover of a former Hoboken City Council candidate's documents that Genova Burns LLC is seeking to defend itself against accusations of campaign finance violations, slamming the excuse by the candidate's counsel that the attorney's COVID-19 had delayed the process. Under the oral ruling by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Espinales-Maloney, Angel Alicea has 30 days to produce tax returns for the last seven years and other paperwork Genova Burns seeks in defense of Alicea's claims that he has lost income due to fines imposed by the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS