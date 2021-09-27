Crow Tribe Takes Aim At 10th Circ. Hunting Rights Ruling

By Andrew Westney (September 27, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Crow Tribe of Indians urged the Tenth Circuit on Monday to throw out an earlier circuit court decision against the tribe's treaty hunting rights, saying that Wyoming maintains it can prosecute tribe members for hunting based on the decision, despite a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the tribe's favor. The tribe is appealing a Wyoming district judge's decision not to disturb the Tenth Circuit's 1995 affirmation of a lower court ruling in Crow Tribe of Indians v. Repsis, in which a circuit panel found that the Crow treaty right to hunt had been extinguished by Wyoming's 1890 statehood....

