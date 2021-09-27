Ala. High Court Revives Motor Vehicle Accident Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (September 27, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Lyndon Southern Insurance Co. did not provide sufficient evidence to avoid coverage of a Toyota Camry driver involved in an accident with the driver of a food distributor's tractor-trailer, the Alabama Supreme Court has ruled, reversing the trial court's order in favor of the insurer. The state high court sided with food and beverage distributor Ben E. Keith Co. on Friday, finding that the evidence before the trial court was not sufficient to grant a motion for summary judgment. While Lyndon argued that the auto driver wasn't licensed or insured, the food distributor had asked for more time to collect evidence...

