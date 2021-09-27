NYC Strikes $51M Deal To Reduce School Boiler Emissions

By Morgan Conley (September 27, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- New York City has resolved allegations that its public school system was slow to comply with monitoring and control protocols to minimize harmful emissions from schools' oil-fired boilers, agreeing Monday to pay a $1 million fine and spend an estimated $50 million on equipment upgrades. The settlement was filed the same day as a complaint against the City of New York and the New York City Department of Education. In the deal, which is subject to both a 30-day public comment period and court approval, NYC and NYC DOE agreed to pay a $1 million penalty and convert seven of its...

