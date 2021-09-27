VW To Pay $1.5M To Settle NH, Mont. Tampering Claims

By Linda Chiem (September 27, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen AG said Monday that it will pay approximately $1.5 million to end claims from New Hampshire and Montana that allege the German automaker violated state environmental or anti-tampering laws through its 2015 "clean diesel" emissions-cheating scandal. Volkswagen and its U.S. unit, Volkswagen Group of America Inc., will pay $1.15 million to New Hampshire and $357,280 to Montana in settlements that put to bed lawsuits each state had filed seeking to hold the automaker liable for post-sale updates made to the emissions control systems in thousands of Volkswagen vehicles. That works out to $280 per car, according to Volkswagen, since there...

