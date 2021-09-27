ERCOT Asks Texas Justices To Decide Immunity Status

By Katie Buehler (September 27, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc. has again asked the Texas Supreme Court to decide whether it enjoys governmental immunity — which the court declined to answer earlier this year — as it seeks to end a lawsuit over the hike in energy prices during February's deadly winter storm. The grid operator filed a petition for writ of mandamus on Friday challenging a Fourth Court of Appeals ruling affirming a Bexar County District Court's denial of ERCOT's bid to toss breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and negligence claims brought against it by San Antonio-owned CPS Energy based on...

