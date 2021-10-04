Justices Won't Hear Trade Groups' NY Opioid Tax Challenge

By James Nani (October 4, 2021, 10:44 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a challenge by pharmaceutical groups aimed at killing a New York law imposing $600 million in payments on opioid distributors and manufacturers. Opioid makers and distributors told the Supreme Court the case was a "compelling opportunity" to define the boundaries of the Tax Injunction Act. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The justices declined a petition for a writ of certiorari from trade groups Healthcare Distribution Alliance and Association for Accessible Medicines and opioid maker and distributor SpecGx LLC, which had asked the justices to review the Second Circuit decision that reinstated the New York law last...

