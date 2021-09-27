Fla. Health Insurance Buyers Nab $27.5M Deal In Scam Suit

By Carolina Bolado (September 27, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge granted preliminary approval Monday to a $27.5 million settlement ending a class suit accusing a Tampa-based health carrier of running a $150 million scam to get consumers to buy shoddy insurance policies. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal authorized the plaintiffs and Health Insurance Innovations Inc. to begin notifying class members of their deal, which also includes changes to the company's business practices related to the sale of limited benefit indemnity plans and ancillary products. "The settlement falls within the range of possible recovery; compares favorably with the potential recovery when balanced against the risks of continued prosecution...

