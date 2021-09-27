Devon Energy Pays $6M To End Federal Royalty Claims

By Clark Mindock (September 27, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Devon Energy Co. on Monday agreed to pay the federal government $6.15 million to put behind it allegations that it underpaid and underreported royalties from its extraction of natural gas on federal lands in Wyoming and New Mexico. The Oklahoma-based oil and gas company and its subsidiaries had been accused of improperly deducting payments from third parties for gas transportation and processing, in violation of the False Claims Act and terms of its lease that requires it to process the gas so that it is in marketable condition at no cost to the United States government. By deducting those costs, the...

