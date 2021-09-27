NJ Judge Refuses To Knock Down Rutgers Vax Requirement

By Nick Muscavage (September 27, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge with past ties to Rutgers University refused to toss the school's student vaccine mandate on Monday, finding in his opinion that "the public may likely be harmed if the court were to do so." U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi denied the request for a temporary restraining order from student Adriana Pinto and her fellow plaintiffs, including four other Rutgers students and the Children's Health Defense Inc., an anti-vaccine group founded in 2016 by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., against the school because they failed to prove that a preliminary injunction was warranted. On Sept. 13, Judge...

