Perkins Coie Adds Ex-Mayer Brown IP Litigator In Calif.

By Kevin Penton (September 30, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP has added an intellectual property litigator who previously served as the West Coast co-chair of Mayer Brown LLP's electronic discovery and information governance practice as a partner in its Palo Alto, California, office. Eric Evans will be a member of Perkins Coie's litigation practice, where he will concentrate on assisting Northern California technology firms with their needs in the Northern District of California, according to the firm's announcement on Monday. Evans regularly works on cybersecurity, governance, information technology and technology-related litigation issues, representing global consumer and technology brands in patent and trademark infringement cases and in antitrust litigation,...

