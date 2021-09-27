NY Health Dept. Exec Picked To Head HHS Privacy Efforts

By Allison Grande (September 27, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A top executive at the New York State Department of Health and former compliance attorney at Mayer Brown LLP has been tapped to lead the arm of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services charged with overseeing health privacy violations, the regulator said Monday. Lisa J. Pino, who during the Obama administration held leadership roles at the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security and Agriculture, will rejoin the federal government as director of the Office of Civil Rights at HHS, the agency has announced. The division is tasked with protecting individuals' civil rights and medical privacy through the enforcement of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS