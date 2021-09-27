3rd Circ. Backs Drexel U's Defeat Of Ex-Custodian's FMLA Suit

By Amanda Ottaway (September 27, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday upheld a trial court's ruling that Drexel University hadn't violated federal leave or disability law by firing a custodian after she took unapproved leave for her fibroid condition, saying she hadn't turned in required paperwork documenting her illness. Writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, U.S. Circuit Judge Kent A. Jordan agreed with the lower court that the university hadn't interfered with Lachelle Watson's rights under the Family and Medical Leave Act, or run afoul of Americans with Disabilities Act or Pennsylvania state law after denying her FMLA leave in 2016 and 2017 and terminating her when...

