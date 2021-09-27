Theater Chain's $15M Claim Survives In MoviePass Ch. 7

By Vince Sullivan (September 27, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge ruled that a movie theater chain's $15.5 million claim for a contract breach by bankrupt film ticket subscription service MoviePass is allowed in the company's Chapter 7 cases because it approximates the actual losses suffered by the chain. In an opinion issued Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David S. Jones said MoviePass failed to perform under a contract with Landmark Theatres to provide discounted tickets to subscribers for movies exhibited by Landmark, and that Landmark's asserted $15.5 million claim for losses from the contractual breach is valid. "At the time the agreement was negotiated and finalized, the...

