Wire Fraud Prosecutions Up Sharply In 2021

By Stewart Bishop (September 27, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Prosecutions for wire fraud have risen significantly over the first year of President Joe Biden's tenure, according to a report released Monday, even as the overall federal enforcement numbers for white-collar crime have trended downward for years. Total prosecutions of wire fraud are on track to rise by over 25 percent for fiscal year 2021, according to Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, continuing a steady yearslong increase in the use of the versatile tool often favored by white-collar prosecutors. For the first 11 months of the 2021 fiscal year, the government has reported 1,084 new wire fraud prosecutions. If trends...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS