K&L Gates Snags Benefits Partner From Allen & Overy

By Rachel Stone (September 27, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has picked up an attorney from Allen & Overy LLP in Manhattan, who will advise public and private companies on benefits and executive compensation matters. Amanda Albert, who started at K&L Gates' New York office on Monday, told Law360 that a major draw to joining the firm was the opportunity to become a partner in an area of law that she loves. "One of the things that excites me the most about coming to K&L Gates is their U.S. footprint, coming from a very international-heavy law firm," she said. "I can really appreciate the fact that we are...

