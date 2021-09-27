Republican FTC Commissioner Criticizes Policy Rollbacks

By Matthew Perlman (September 27, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Republican Federal Trade Commission member Noah Joshua Phillips on Monday criticized recent merger policy changes, saying during a webinar that a lack of focus may be causing the agency to miss deals enforcers should be challenging. Speaking on a panel during the annual Bill Kovacic Antitrust Salon, Phillips discussed what he called the "little taxes" the agency has imposed on merging parties since Democrats took control of the commission with the new presidential administration. These include suspending the practice of ending merger reviews early for deals that raise no concerns and sending letters warning some merging parties that investigations will continue beyond...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS