Police Lose Appellate Bid In Bulletproof Vest Class Action

By Nathan Hale (September 28, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has affirmed a Florida federal judge's dismissal of a proposed class action from police associations and officers alleging a design defect in bulletproof vests made by Florida-based Point Blank Enterprises Inc., finding he did not abuse his discretion in denying class certification. The appeals court took little time deliberating, issuing its unpublished opinion Monday after hearing oral arguments just last Wednesday in the consolidated cases brought by the Ohio State Troopers Association Inc., the Florida-based International Union of Police Associations, three members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and a California police officer. "The district court based its...

