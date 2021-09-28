Private 737 Max Buyers Drop Suit Against Boeing

By Mike Curley (September 28, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A group of companies that bought a pair of 737 Max 8 planes to use as private jets has dropped a suit alleging The Boeing Co. hid the dangers the planes posed when it pushed them to market, according to federal court filings. In a joint stipulation filed Monday, the companies said they reached an agreement with Boeing to drop the suit with prejudice and without costs to either party. The stipulation did not disclose any other details or information as to why they are dropping the suit. The plaintiffs first filed suit in Washington's King County Superior Court in February...

