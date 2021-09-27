How Federal Vaccine Mandate Will Affect Gov't Contractors

By Daniel Kelly (September 27, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force issued on Sept. 24 its guidance for federal contractors and subcontractors[1] as required by President Joe Biden's Sept. 9 executive order on ensuring adequate COVID-19 safety protocols for federal contractors.[2] The guidance was approved by the Office of Management and Budget on the same day.[3] The guidance contains three key provisions: Mandatory vaccination of covered contractor employees who are not legally entitled to accommodation; Masking and physical distancing while in covered contractor workplaces in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines; and The designation by each covered contractor of a point person or persons...

