Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Banc of California Derivative Shareholder Deal Gets First OK

By Katryna Perera (September 28, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted preliminary approval Monday to a proposed settlement between Banc of California investors and former and current directors of the company, in a suit that stemmed from an online post alleging a web of improper relationships between a Los Angeles financier and convicted fraudster Jason Galanis, and the bank's then-current senior managers.

The settlement mandates a series of corporate reforms for the bank and requests $1.5 million in attorney fees and expenses.

According to a memorandum in support of the settlement filed in August, the parties agreed to four reforms after a series of negotiations.

First, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!