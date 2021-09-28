Banc of California Derivative Shareholder Deal Gets First OK

By Katryna Perera (September 28, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted preliminary approval Monday to a proposed settlement between Banc of California investors and former and current directors of the company, in a suit that stemmed from an online post alleging a web of improper relationships between a Los Angeles financier and convicted fraudster Jason Galanis, and the bank's then-current senior managers. The settlement mandates a series of corporate reforms for the bank and requests $1.5 million in attorney fees and expenses. According to a memorandum in support of the settlement filed in August, the parties agreed to four reforms after a series of negotiations. First, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS