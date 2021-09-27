Dr. J Sues In Del. Over Alleged Brand Management Breaches

By Jeff Montgomery (September 27, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Basketball great Julius Erving II — Dr. J — has slam-dunked brand and intellectual property giant Authentic Brands Group with fraud, breach of contract and related counts in a heavily redacted six-count suit made public in Delaware's Chancery Court late Monday. Most details in the suit, filed Oct. 22 under seal, remain nonpublic. Some public text in the action, however, focused on ABG's alleged assurances that its work for other celebrities and clients would not interfere with its duties to the Dr. J Brand. No details regarding how those assurances figured in the suit were made public. Erving and Dr. J....

