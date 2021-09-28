FTC Chair's Plan: What We Know, And What We Don't Know

By Jessica Rich (September 28, 2021, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Last week, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan sent a memo to FTC staff and commissioners making her acting bureau directors permanent and outlining her vision and priorities for the FTC. The memo provides much-anticipated guidance to both the FTC and the public regarding the direction she will take to running the agency and fulfilling its mission. It also hints at structural changes we may see in the coming months. The memo called for a fundamental shift in how the FTC approaches its work. Recognizing that the FTC has "navigated various periods of change and transformation" during its 107-year history, it stated...

