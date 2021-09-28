DOI Asks 8th Circ. To Kill Mount Rushmore Fireworks Crusade

By Victoria McKenzie (September 28, 2021, 10:39 PM EDT) -- U.S. government attorneys have asked the Eighth Circuit to dismiss the South Dakota governor's ongoing fight with the National Park Service over its refusal to approve a fireworks permit at Mount Rushmore on July Fourth, highlighting the agency's consideration of public health and environmental risks. In a brief filed Monday, federal officials reminded the court of the 2020 Independence Day celebration, which brought "approximately 7,500 people who were crowded close together to witness the fireworks display" and opened with a speech by then-President Donald Trump. According to the Department of the Interior, the National Park Service did not make an "arbitrary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS