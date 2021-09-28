5th Circ. Says Deportation Requires Proper Hearing Notice

By Khorri Atkinson (September 28, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday granted an Uruguayan immigrant's bid for the Board of Immigration Appeals to hold a rehearing in his removal proceedings, agreeing that the BIA did not properly send him a notice to appear as required by U.S. Supreme Court precedent. A three-judge panel ruled that the BIA erroneously denied Marcelo Eugenio Rodriguez's request in July 2018 to rescind his removal order and reopen removal proceedings because the initial notice did not contain all important information — the time and date of the hearing — as the Supreme Court's April holding in Niz-Chavez v. Garland requires. Rodriguez, who entered the...

