EU Pushes VW To Pay Consumers Over Dieselgate Scandal

By Silvia Martelli (September 28, 2021, 6:11 PM BST) -- European Union authorities called on Volkswagen on Tuesday to compensate all consumers in the bloc for misleading them about its vehicles' emissions, accusing the auto giant of dragging its feet six years after the scandal broke. The European Commission and the bloc's consumer protection authorities said that Volkswagen's marketing of diesel cars equipped with illegal defeat device systems is a "clear instance of a misleading practice banned in the EU." All EU consumers, including those living outside of Germany, where the car manufacturer is headquartered, should be compensated. To date, Volkswagen has only agreed to compensate those residing in Germany at...

