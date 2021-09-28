Goldberg Segalla Adds 3 Partners In Newark And Philly

By Nick Muscavage (September 28, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Goldberg Segalla LLP has added three partners, two in Pennsylvania and one in New Jersey, bolstering the firm's transportation, insurance and workers' compensation practices, the firm said Tuesday. The Buffalo, New York-based firm said Marc A. Deitch will be based in Newark, New Jersey, and Colleen E. Hayes and Alan M. Leff will be in Philadelphia. Deitch, who joined the firm's transportation practice in Newark, was previously at Kent McBride PC in Middletown. Hayes, who was previously at Wade Clark Mulcahy LLP, joined Goldberg Segalla's global insurance services group, and Leff, previously at Rawle & Henderson LLP, joined the firm's workers'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS