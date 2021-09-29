3rd Circ. Says Simple Assault Is Grounds For Deportation

By Alyssa Aquino (September 29, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit refused to undo deportation orders against a Peruvian national who had a simple assault conviction, ruling that the offense amounted to a removable crime of violence. Lisbell Patino-Madge had argued that a 2017 conviction for simple assault didn't render her deportable, as the underpinning Pennsylvania law criminalizes physical threats of violence, not just violent, threatening acts. But a three-judge panel disagreed on Tuesday. It had already determined in 2006 that it was "meaningless" to distinguish between physical acts intended to threaten harm and the type of physical force warranting deportation, and later decisions didn't warrant overturning that ruling,...

