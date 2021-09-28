Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-MLBer Vizquel Denies Sexually Harassing Autistic Bat Boy

By Rachel Scharf (September 28, 2021, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Former Major League Baseball All Star Omar Vizquel on Monday denied claims in Alabama federal court that he sexually harassed an autistic bat boy while managing a minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

The filing marked Vizquel's first time responding to August allegations that he frequently exposed himself in the Birmingham Barons' clubhouse and demanded that the plaintiff wash his back while showering in 2019.

Vizquel said he "denies any of the alleged sexual harassment" outlined in the complaint. He also rejected claims that he singled out the plaintiff because he's autistic, arguing he didn't even know the employee had the disorder....

