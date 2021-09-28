Counties' VW Tampering Claims Not Barred, Feds Tell Justices

By Linda Chiem (September 28, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The federal government told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Clean Air Act does not bar two counties from pursuing claims that Volkswagen owes them additional penalties for flouting local anti-tampering laws in connection with its 2015 "clean diesel" emissions-cheating scandal. In response to the justices' request for the U.S. government to weigh in on the dispute, acting U.S. Solicitor General Brian H. Fletcher said in an amicus brief Monday that while the CAA expressly preempts state and local laws enforcing "any standard relating to the control of emissions from new motor vehicles," it doesn't bar states and localities from imposing...

