Aussie Watchdog Wants Power To Make Rules For Google

By Nadia Dreid (September 28, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Google has been using its dominance in the advertising technology supply sector to protect its own services from competition, and Australia's antitrust enforcer says it needs more tools to combat the tech giant's influence. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission released the findings of its inquiry into the digital advertising market Down Under on Tuesday, saying that "Google has used its position to preference its own services and shield them from competition." One of the ways Google has done this is by preventing rival digital advertising services from accessing YouTube, "providing its own ad tech services with an important advantage," according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS