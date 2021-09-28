Commerce Piles More Early Duties On Chinese Electric Lifts

By Jennifer Doherty (September 28, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday announced a second round of early duties on electric lifts from China, placing levies as high as 275.06% based on a preliminary determination that the products are being dumped in the U.S. The machinery in question, known as mobile access equipment, is commonly used to move workers and equipment to high-up destinations on construction sites and in industrial settings. The highest rate is reserved for mandatory respondent Lingong Group Jinan Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd. and companies that Commerce considers part of the China-wide entity. As a nonmarket economy, Chinese firms are presumed to operate...

