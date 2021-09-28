NJ Justices To Dig Into Challenge Over City's Payroll Tax

By James Nani (September 28, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will review an appellate decision that revived a challenge over how Jersey City imposes tax on out-of-town employees and consider whether the policy violates the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause. The state's high court agreed Monday to review a challenge brought by Mack-Cali Realty Corp. and other companies over how Jersey City imposes its payroll tax on out-of-town employees, according to the judiciary website. The court granted the petition for certification only on the issue of whether the payroll tax's "residency exemption" violates the commerce clause by exempting employees who are Jersey City residents. In a published...

