Mass. Top Court Says Sheriffs' Virus Response Met Legal Bar

By Brian Dowling (September 28, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts sheriffs have done enough to meet the needs of inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state's top court said Tuesday, rejecting arguments by public defenders and the ACLU that jails were indifferent to the health concerns of prisoners and their lawyers. In an opinion penned by Supreme Judicial Court Associate Justice Elspeth B. Cypher, the court said the availability of a "highly effective vaccine" was a critical factor as it weighed whether county sheriffs had violated the state and federal constitutions. "The risks faced by pretrial detainees in the houses of correction due to the COVID-19 pandemic objectively are not...

