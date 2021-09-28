Ill. Judge Gives Initial OK To Bimbo Bakeries BIPA Deal

By Celeste Bott (September 28, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday gave an initial signoff to a $295,000 deal resolving a potential class action accusing Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. of violating Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law when it required its employees to scan their fingerprints to clock in and out of work. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis has granted preliminary approval of the settlement, under which Bimbo Bakeries — maker of baked goods under brands such as Sara Lee and Entenmann's — will pay $295,000 into a fund that will provide "significant relief" to approximately 232 workers, according to lead plaintiff Lisa Peatry's motion. Her suit...

