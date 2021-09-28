Meet NYC's New Civil Court Administrative Judge

By Emma Whitford (September 28, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- New York City's civil court, which handles small claims and matters seeking monetary relief up to $25,000, as well as landlord-tenant disputes, has a new top administrator. Judge Carolyn Walker-Diallo Judge Carolyn Walker-Diallo stepped into the role on Aug. 16, following Judge Anthony Cannataro's June confirmation to the New York State Court of Appeals. A Brooklyn native, Judge Walker-Diallo is the state's first Muslim judge. She has presided in civil and criminal court, and has experience in both corporate law and city government. Law360 spoke with her by phone shortly after her appointment about her career, the importance of diversity on...

