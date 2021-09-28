Hotel Refused To Refund Events During Pandemic, Suit Says

By Matthew Santoni (September 28, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action claims the operator of a Hilton hotel in Philadelphia hung onto customers' deposits and refused to cancel events that couldn't be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a complaint filed in Pennsylvania state court. Jasmine and Robert Nicholson's lawsuit said the Wurzak Hotel Group Mark LLC, which operates the Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue and the Sheraton Valley Forge, refused to allow them to cancel their wedding reception and refund their fees and deposits, instead pressing them to reschedule the event despite state- and city-imposed restrictions on indoor gatherings that persisted for months. "Defendant … refused...

