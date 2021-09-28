A Tale of Two Oxford Age-Bias Claims

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 28, 2021, 10:51 PM BST) -- An employment judge has delivered different outcomes for two Oxford professors who claimed age discrimination after their contracts with the university were not renewed — with only one keeping his job — based on divergent rulings from the lower tribunal. Employment Appeal Tribunal Judge Jennifer Eady said Monday the contradictory decisions in the lower tribunal were focused on the issue of proportionality — whether an otherwise discriminatory policy is "appropriate and necessary" to achieve an alternate aim. The University of Oxford's stated goal for its Employer Justified Retirement Age policy was to promote "intergenerational fairness," equality and diversity and to enable...

