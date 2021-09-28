Biden Deals Final Blow To Trump-Era Royalty Valuation Rule

By Morgan Conley (September 28, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Royalties for oil and gas produced on federal lands will be calculated the way they were before the Trump administration's eleventh-hour changes to valuation regulations, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday. The Biden administration announced it has officially withdrawn the Valuation Reform and Civil Penalty Rule, which was finalized less than a week before President Joe Biden's inauguration. The DOI said that by wiping out the rule, the federal government will see an estimated $64 million more in annual mineral royalty payments than what would have been collected if the Trump-era rule went into effect. "The Biden-Harris administration is...

