CVS Accused Of Trial-Delaying Flip-Flop In Sanitizer Row

By Madeline Lyskawa (September 28, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A class of buyers of hand sanitizer have told a California federal court that CVS Health's attempt to revive six affirmative defenses reeks of hypocrisy, telling the court the pharmacy giant is snubbing its orders on the eve of the suit's discovery deadline, the same month it fought their bid to amend their complaint. In an objection filed Monday, a class of CVS consumers fired back at the drug chain's attempt to reassert six affirmative defenses already stricken by the court in litigation accusing CVS of misleading consumers on the effectiveness of its hand sanitizers that cannot destroy a number of...

