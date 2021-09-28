Unscrupulous Providers Tapping Emergency Broadband Fund

By Kelcee Griffis (September 28, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Some internet service providers appear to be gaming the Emergency Broadband Benefit program to claim $50-per-household monthly connectivity subsidies for services they did not provide, a cable group has warned the Federal Communications Commission. In a Monday filing, ACA Connects wrote that ISPs unaffiliated with the group have been fraudulently requesting Emergency Broadband Benefit provider switches on behalf of unknowing customers, allowing the shady ISPs to claim reimbursement for the benefit at the end of the month without actually providing a month of service to the consumer. This pattern amounts to "potential misconduct," and the practice "is creating confusion and frustration...

